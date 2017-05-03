× Two Jailed Following Short Overnight Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people were arrested after a short chase early Wednesday morning.

Police say it began in the area of 3rd and Franklin when an officer heard several gunshots and then saw a white vehicle speeding away from the direction of the shots.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle and two men ran from the car, with one appearing to have a weapon. One suspect was able to escape over a fence and officers lost sight of him.

When the officer returned to his vehicle the suspect vehicle took off and there was a short chase. After the car stopped the driver, 20-year-old Tony Matthews, was arrested. He faces several traffic offenses as well as a charge of interference with official acts.

K9 officers searing the area discovered a handgun and a short distance away found 19-year-old Britt Hellems Jr. He was wanted on an escape warrant for theft and probation violation. He is also charged with felon in possession of a weapon, and interference with official acts. Police say he admitted to being in the vehicle with Matthews.

Both men are being held in the Polk County Jail.