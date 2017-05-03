Urbandale’s Czarnecki Excels in the Ring and at the Table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE - J-Hawk Sophomore April Czarnecki is trying to qualify for the state track meet for the 2nd straight year.

Czarnecki started throwing the shot put in middle school and was hooked. She says it's the competition that keeps her throwing.

Away from the ring, you can find her at the table. The pool table. April started playing pool at age 13 and hasn't looked back.

She qualified 3rd in the state at APA Junior Nationals, she also placed 9th at nationals in Las Vegas.

April started playing because her parents, Mike and Michelle, are avid pool players.