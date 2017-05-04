× Fired University of Iowa Athletics Official Awarded $1.4 Million in Lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former University of Iowa Athletics administrator Jane Meyer says she was unfairly fired because she was a lesbian woman. On Thursday a Polk County jury agreed with her.

Meyer was awarded $1.4 million after less than a full day of deliberations by the jury. More than $1 million of that total is to cover past and future emotional distress.

Meyer was transferred out of the Athletics Department in 2014 by University of Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta. Last September the position she was reassigned to was eliminated and she was fired by the school.

Witnesses testified that Meyer was the source of conflict within the department. However Meyer says she was being discriminated against due to her stance on gender issues.

She still has a federal lawsuit against the University of Iowa pending.