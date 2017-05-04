× Frontier Adds Direct Flight Between Des Moines and Las Vegas

DES MOINES, Iowa – Another option will start this summer for those wanting a direct flight from Des Moines to Las Vegas.

Frontier Airlines announced Thursday it is adding a non-stop flight to Las Vegas that will run on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The flight will leave Las Vegas at 4:15 p.m. and arrive in Des Moines at 9:05 p.m. The returning flight leaves Des Moines at 9:55 p.m. and arrives in Las Vegas at 11:04 p.m.

Deals on the new flights are starting at $59 for a fare and can be purchased on the airline’s website.

The new flight will begin service on August 14th and will be year-round.

Frontier is also starting a direct flight between Las Vegas and Cedar Rapids. It will run Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday and service begins on August 15th.