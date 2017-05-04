Judge Won’t Block Abortion Restriction Bill From Becoming Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Friday morning new restrictions on when and how women can legally have an abortion will become law in Iowa.

Governor Branstad is scheduled to sign SF 471 into law at 8:30am Friday in his formal office. The bill outlaws the abortion of any fetus 20 weeks or later after conception. It also requires a woman wait 72 hours after scheduling an abortion. She must also undergo an ultrasound.

Planned Parenthood and American Civil Liberties Union tried unsuccessfully on Thursday to stop the law from taking effect. A Polk County judge refused to grant an injunction blocking the law. The two groups plan to continue legal efforts against the law. They claim in violates the Constitution by denying woman due process.