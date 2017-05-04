× Pella Celebrates 82nd Tulip Time

PELLA, Iowa — The city of Pella is ready for its 82nd Tulip Time festival.

Brian VandeLune, the Voice of Tulip Time, said it’s best to come in the morning and see the Vermeer Windmill and Historic Village before the afternoon activities start.

“At one o’clock that’s when we start our afternoon programs and we have the favorites, street scrubbing and Dutch dancers and at 2:30 right after that, the parade makes its way around our city square,” VandeLune said.

“Our evening program, which includes the street scrubbing and the Dutch dancers, is free for everyone,” VandeLune said.

Even though many of the tulips looked great a few weeks ago Randy Sikkema, the Bergemeester, said not to worry.

“The vast majority of our tulips are looking pretty good,” Sikkema said.

The city did put up wooden tulips just in case they wilted.

“Those were put together in February when the weather got up to 60 degrees. They were a little worried the tulips might not make it. The historical relevance of that is, the very first tulip time in 1995. The city didn’t decide to have Tulip Time until March that year, so they didn’t have tulips in the ground, because they didn’t know they were going to do it. So they built 125 wooden tulips and planted them here in the park for Tulip Time,” Sikkema said.

For additional Tulip Time information, check out the schedule.