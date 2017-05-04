× Police Investigating East Side Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the city’s east side Wednesday night.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Hutton Street.

Officers say they were responding to a report of a shooting and a deceased person in the front yard. When they arrived police didn’t find anyone with injuries, but the home and a car in the driveway had been hit by several bullets.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.