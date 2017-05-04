× Police: Man Used Toy Gun to Threaten Good Samaritan

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he pulled a toy gun on a Good Samaritan trying to break up a domestic fight.

Twenty-six-year-old Lyric Habeck is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent to injure or provoke fear.

Police say Habeck was part of a domestic fight in the parking lot of the Kum and Go at 3200 SE 14th Street when a woman tried to intervene. Habeck yelled at her and pulled out a small plastic gun, pointing it at her head.

Habeck took off in a Ford Fusion before officers arrived but they pulled him over for a traffic stop around 1400 E. 16th. Officers found a small toy handgun in the vehicle.

Habeck is in the Polk County Jail, being held on a bond of $11,000.