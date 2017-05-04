× Sen. Boulton Launches Gubernatorial Campaign

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa – Another candidate has come forward, vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

State senator Nate Boulton announced he is running for governor Thursday morning, with the release of a campaign video online. He also made his first campaign appearance in his hometown of Columbus Junction.

In a campaign press release Boulton took aim at Gov. Terry Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds saying, “For too long the Branstad Reynolds agenda has been about holding people back and taking away. I launch this campaign for Governor knowing we are fighting for the soul of our state. We will put forth a vision for Iowa that enhances the quality of life for all Iowans by investing in education, rewards hard work, protects Iowa’s resources, and grows our rural economy.”

Boulton plans to travel the state over the next six days, meeting with voters. He’ll end the “Running with Nate” tour in Council Bluffs on May 9th.

Former Democratic state party chair Andy McGuire is also running, she announced her candidacy last month. Rep. Todd Prichard is eyeing a run for governor as well. He has already formed a fundraising committee.