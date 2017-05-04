× Tulip Time Dancers and Singers Work Year Round for This Weekend

PELLA, Iowa- People flock by the thousands to Pella’s Tulip Time each May. Most want to know how the weather-impacted tulips are doing.

This year, the answer is ok. Cold wet weather slowed down some of the flowers, and they are at peak bloom this weekend.

Tulip Time is more than just some pretty flowers for some who live here year round.

For the Dutch Family Singers Tulip Time is the culmination of work the rest of the year.

“We’re a group of families in Pella that like to get together each Tulip Time and sing some festive Dutch songs for the people to visit Pella,” said Brent Gaulke, of Pella. He added that the group has been going for many years, as new generations come along with young families to join in. The dances also involve the kids. All are wearing dutch costume, plus wooded shoes.

Other groups also perform, including the Duchesses, a group of High School girls from Pella High and Pella Christian. They perform in costume, and with wooden shoes.