47 New Vendors Taking Part in Downtown Farmers Market

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Farmers’ Market has 288 vendors registered for the new season. The theme this year is “Find Your Handful of Happiness.”

There are 47 new vendors at the market this year.

Downtown Farmers’ Market Director Kelly Foss said one of the new vendors is called Lavendus and they make anything and everything with lavender.

She added, lots of vendors are returning to the market from 50 different counties in Iowa.

In addition to new vendors, the farmers' market will also have a shuttle.

“We are also so excited to announce that the downtown farmers market is going to have a shuttle this time. We've partnered with DART. The D-Line shuttle is going to be running from 7 a.m. all the way until 5 o’clock in the afternoon and it's going to run every Saturday through the farmers' market. It will be great for people to be able to park in over 15 different lots downtown,” Foss said.

Foss said parking is still always a big question every year.

“There is so much parking throughout the entire area. It's good to remember we have city parking ramps and meters surrounding the farmers market area that are free on Saturdays so take advantage of that.”

She added it is a good idea to make a plan before you go so that you know where to park and also what you plan on getting from vendors.

One of the vendors that is returning is Coyote Run Farm.

One of the owners, Matt Russell, said they have been coming to the market for about 12 years and will be bringing eggs, tomato plants and produce.

"You've got the processed things from some of the farms that are growing their own, like jams and jellies. And then you have fresh produce. It's early in the season so you're going to see a lot of green. And then later you'll see more color as you get into strawberries in June and tomatoes and peppers in July and August. So it's really fun to come to the market and make it part of your schedule of your week so you get to see all the great stuff that Iowa farmers are growing all year round," Russell said.

Russell added, he will be bringing lots of eggs this year because they have a lot of chickens on the farm right now.

"We typically have about 150 chickens, but right now we have almost 300 as we've got old ones and new ones. So we will be transitioning some of the older ones into stewing hens here shortly," Russell said.

For additional information, check out the Des Moines Farmers’ Market Website.