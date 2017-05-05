Ag Secretary Visits Iowa Farm, Discusses Fuel Plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA, Iowa -- On Friday, a Trump cabinet member was in Iowa to make a big promises to voters.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue toured a Nevada farm before laying out his vision for the president's agriculture policy. Perdue took the stage wearing a button that read, "Don't Mess with the RFS," referring to the renewable fuel standard.

Perdue says he and President Trump have no plans to do away with the standard that guarantees purchase of United States-produced ethanol.

On Thursday, Perdue made another big announcement: for the first time in 13 years, Brazil will again begin purchasing U.S. beef.