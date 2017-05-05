× Branstad Signs Law Placing More Restrictions on Abortions

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Terry Branstad signed a pro-life bill into law Friday morning.

The bill does three things: requires the mother to have an ultrasound before the abortion, forces her to wait 72 hours after appointment, and prohibits abortion after 20 weeks.

The Republican Party says this is the first push to outlaw abortion in Iowa all together.

Two Iowa pro-choice groups, Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed an appeal to the Supreme Court on the 72 hour waiting period.