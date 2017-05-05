× Extradition Waived in Pottawattamie County Deputy’s Killing

OMAHA, Nebraska — The Council Bluffs man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy is headed back to Iowa.

Wesley Correa-Carmenaty waived extradition during a brief hearing in Omaha Thursday.

That will speed the process of bringing him back to Pottawattamie County. That’s where police say he murdered a sheriff’s deputy during an escape attempt on Monday.

The deputy, 43-year old Mark Burbridge, was a 12-year veteran of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Funeral services will take place Monday at the MidAmerica Center in Council Bluffs.