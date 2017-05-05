Extradition Waived in Pottawattamie County Deputy’s Killing
OMAHA, Nebraska — The Council Bluffs man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy is headed back to Iowa.
Wesley Correa-Carmenaty waived extradition during a brief hearing in Omaha Thursday.
That will speed the process of bringing him back to Pottawattamie County. That’s where police say he murdered a sheriff’s deputy during an escape attempt on Monday.
The deputy, 43-year old Mark Burbridge, was a 12-year veteran of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.
Funeral services will take place Monday at the MidAmerica Center in Council Bluffs.