Get All Your Ducks in a Row for the 2017 YESS Derby

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- While the Kentucky Derby will gather national attention on Saturday, another derby is taking place a little closer to home.
The 10th Annual YESS Duck Derby will be held Saturday morning at Jordan Creek Mall. For $5, participants can adopt a rubber duck that will race across the pond outside the mall. The fastest ducks will win prizes including up to $10,000 cash.
So far, 37,000 ducks are in the race.
The event begins at noon, and other games for children will also be offered.
All proceeds benefit Youth Emergency Services & Shelter.
