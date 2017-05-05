Get All Your Ducks in a Row for the 2017 YESS Derby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- While the Kentucky Derby will gather national attention on Saturday, another derby is taking place a little closer to home.

The 10th Annual YESS Duck Derby will be held Saturday morning at Jordan Creek Mall. For $5, participants can adopt a rubber duck that will race across the pond outside the mall. The fastest ducks will win prizes including up to $10,000 cash.

So far, 37,000 ducks are in the race.

The event begins at noon, and other games for children will also be offered.

All proceeds benefit Youth Emergency Services & Shelter.