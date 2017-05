× Governor Expected to Sign Fireworks Legalization Bill Into Law

IOWA — Governor Branstad will proceed with a new fireworks law next week.

Branstad is scheduled to sign the bill legalizing fireworks on Tuesday.

The bill legalized the use of most fireworks from June 1st to July 8th, and December 10th through January 3rd.

Cities could still set their own ordinances banning fireworks, something the Des Moines City Council will consider on Monday.