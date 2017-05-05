Iowans Gather to Honor Four Fallen Peace Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The governor and lieutenant governor honored fallen peace officers on Friday morning.

Four names were added to the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial.

West Des Moines Police Sergeant Shawn Miller was killed in a motorcycle crash last August, Urbandale Officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Sergeant Tony Beminio were shot and killed in November, and railroad special agent Thomas Griffin was killed in 1923.

More than 200 people attended the ceremony on at the State Capitol, where Governor Branstad presented a flag to the families of the fallen officers. Lieutenant Governor Reynolds said their sacrifices are not in vain, and they will be eternally remembered.