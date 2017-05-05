× Starbucks Facing Lawsuit Over Unicorn Frappuccino Drink

NEW YORK CITY, New York — A New York City cafe is hitting Starbucks with a $10 million lawsuit over the Unicorn Frappuccino drink.

The End Brooklyn cafe accuses Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink. Starbucks released its Unicorn Frappuccino for a limited run in April.

The Starbucks version is a mango creme frappuccino with pink powder and sour blue syrup, and the drink changes color and flavor as it is stirred. The Brooklyn version features pink and blue colors and no coffee, just like the Starbucks drink.

The Brooklyn owners also filed paperwork to own the unicorn name in January.

Starbucks says the suit is without merit and the beverage was inspired by several unicorn drinks online.