WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa -- Northeast Iowa is dealing with an unexpected bridge closure.

The historic Gilliece Bowstring Bridge collapsed into the Upper Iowa River on Friday morning.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Department posted a photo of the damage on Facebook, and approximately an hour later posted a photo of the reason why it collapsed.

In the photo, a mangled sign is visible that warns the bridge has a weight limit of 3 tons.