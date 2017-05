Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, KY - J Boys Echo was a 46-1 longshot to win the Kentucky Derby and that proved true on Saturday. The Iowa owned horse, from the Albaugh Stables, finished in 15th.

J Boy fell to the back of the pack right from the beginning and could never make a charge.

Always Dreaming, the favorite, won the derby. It's the fifth straight year the favorite has won.