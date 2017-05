Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- An overnight fire has left residents in Marshalltown homeless on Saturday.

The fire broke out around 11:30 last night at 105 North Center Street.

Firefighters fought the blaze for hours before getting it under control. Between 12 to 15 people were inside the building when the fire broke out. Fortunately no one was injured

The fire is still under investigation.