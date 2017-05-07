Aspire Academy Aims to Improve Reading Skills for Children with Dyslexia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- One in five children struggles with dyslexia.

Dyslexia can make tasks like reading and comprehension far more difficult.

Aspire Academy in Urbandale is one of the newest centers in the metro that specializes in learning disabilities. The academy says a lot of parents and educators are not trained to see the warning signs that children could suffer from dyslexia.

"Because they never got any funding, there was no funding for teachers to figure out that hey, some of these kids that are falling behind, they're dyslexic and the reading programs and the reading curriculum we have is now how they learn how to read," said Heidi Kroner, owner of Aspire Academy.

