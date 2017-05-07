Centsable Health: Eating on a Budget

How to save money

  • Utilize left overs
  • Portion sizes
  • Buy a variety of in season fresh, canned, dried and frozen produce
  • Watch expiration dates

Protein

  • Vary protein options with eggs and beans
  • Keep portion sizes in mind for meat, fish, and poultry: 1 pound raw = 4 cooked servings
  • choose less tender, less expensive cuts and use a slow cooking method

Grains

  • Choose unseasoned, bulk items

Fruits and vegetables

  • Shop sales and in season
  • Choose a variety of fresh, canned, dried, and frozen
  • Cut and prep at home

 