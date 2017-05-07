Centsable Health: Eating on a Budget

How to save money
- Utilize left overs
- Portion sizes
- Buy a variety of in season fresh, canned, dried and frozen produce
- Watch expiration dates
Protein
- Vary protein options with eggs and beans
- Keep portion sizes in mind for meat, fish, and poultry: 1 pound raw = 4 cooked servings
- choose less tender, less expensive cuts and use a slow cooking method
Grains
- Choose unseasoned, bulk items
Fruits and vegetables
- Shop sales and in season
- Choose a variety of fresh, canned, dried, and frozen
- Cut and prep at home