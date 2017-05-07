× Des Moines City Council Member Submitting Petition for Security Following Beaverdale Shootings

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following two Beaverdale shootings, a Des Moines City Council member says he has had enough.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, member Bill Gray is expected to submit a petition signed by 120 residents requesting to hire a security guard to patrol certain businesses in the Beaverdale neighborhood.

The petition says, “Given the two recent gunshot incidents, one resulting in a death, we feel intermittent patrolling would discourage unlawful meetings, such as possible drug deals in that parking area. Adding that safety measure is not only in the best interest of all Beaverdale residents and the general public, but also in the best interest of all Beaverdale businesses.”

The petition comes after an April shooting where 36-year-old Antonio Quinn Jr. was shot and killed in the parking lot between American Bank and Saints Pub & Patio. In January, a man also fired several rounds of a high-powered rifle at Saints Pub. No one was injured in that incident.

Police made arrests in both cases.