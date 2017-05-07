× Dream Catchers Foundation Hosts ‘Paint Your Dreams’ Event

DES MOINES, Iowa — The weather was beautiful for the first Paint Your Dreams fundraiser at Union Park.

Dream Catchers Foundation Inc. is a unique nonprofit that provides salon and spa services for men, women, and children living with chronic and terminal illness.

Sunday’s event included face painting, interactive dancing, unlimited carousel rides, and food trucks.

The president of the foundation says the services they provide help people feel better.

“Sometimes when you’re ill and you get a human touch, you get a hair cut, you get a hand massage, somebody just pampers you a little bit, it helps that healing process, it helps you to feel better about what you’re going through and just kind of forget about all that,” said Tony Zika.