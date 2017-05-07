Sears and Murph talk Hoiberg, Jay Paterno, Barnstormers, and Lonzo Balls' shoes.
FACEOFF: Fred is Back, Barnstormers Win Again, and Lonzo’s Ridiculous Shoes
FACEOFF: Meyer/Iowa Trial, Des Moines Rocks, Donuts
FACEOFF: O’Keefe is Back, Barkley vs Lebron, Martin to Michigan
FACEOFF: New Queen of the Court, Durant vs Westbrook, MLB Extra Inning Changes?
FACEOFF: Get Rid of the Singlet? No More Thimble, and Irving’s Flat Earth
FACEOFF: Nascar’s New Rules, Short Shorts Making a Comeback
FACEOFF: Bohannon Brothers, No ‘I’ in Elle, and Stockton Malone Shorts
FACEOFF: Red, White and Blue Controversy at State Basketball
FACEOFF: Brands on the Hot Seat?, Underwood Bolts, Alford Next?
FACEOFF: Raiders in Vegas, Footy McFoot Face Needs to Happen
Faceoff: Will the Cubs Repeat?, Romo on the Mic, Come on LPGA!
FaceOFF: Pulling Scholarships, 5-Star Recruits, Nader vs Niang, Happ Future
FACEOFF: King Falls, Dale Jr. Calls it Quits, Curry 3’s
I THINK: Siepker Says The Masters is the Best Sporting Event of the Year