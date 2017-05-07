× Fallen Pottawattamie County Deputy to be Laid to Rest on Monday

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — A western Iowa sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Monday.

An inmate shot Deputy Mark Burbridge and Deputy Pat Morgan as he tried to escape the Pottawattamie County Jail last week. Deputy Morgan is expected to make a full recovery, but Deputy Burbridge was killed in the attack.

A private visitation for Burbridge was held on Saturday, and the public will be able to pay respects to the fallen deputy on Sunday.

Funeral services are set for Monday at 10 a.m. inside the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. One thousand law enforcement vehicles are expected to take part in the funeral procession.