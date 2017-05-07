Hundreds Gather for Polk County Democrats’ Spring Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Sunday, a group of Iowans listened to speeches by some of Polk County's Democratic leaders at one of the largest Democratic Dinners to hit Des Moines.

For some, it meant much more than just listening to speeches--it was hope for the future.

Sunday night's headliner was U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.

"Let's not think of this as a moment in time just to overcome. Let's think of this as an opportunity. A moment to shine," said Klobuchar.

Democrats have recently struggled for opportunities as House Republicans in Washington work to repeal Obamacare, and Republicans have already made major changes in Iowa to abortion laws, collective bargaining, and workers compensation.

"It’s a good thing that we are going to fight back. It's too bad we are partisan," said Des Moines resident Rhonda Martin.

This belief held true over the course of the night.

"We have to go where it's uncomfortable and we have to listen and learn from our friends at work and other people that we don't maybe always agree with," said Klobuchar.

Senator Klobuchar gave no hints on whether she will run for president in the next election.