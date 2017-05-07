× Iowa Father and Son Killed in Virginia Car Crash

VIRGINIA — A car crash in Virginia on Saturday morning took the lives of two Iowans.

The accident happened in the southbound lane of Interstate 81 in Stephens City, Virginia.

State police say a tractor trailer was driving up a hill when it neared already-slow traffic from a previous accident. The truck then rear-ended the vehicle of 46-year-old Mikhail Shmaydiy. His 12-year-old son was also in the vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.