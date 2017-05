Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- Dubuque authorities are looking into the case of man who died after police pepper sprayed him following a dispute.

Police say the man had been assaulting customers at Shannon's Bar on Saturday night. When officers arrived, people were holding the man down and police say they used pepper spray to subdue him.

Officials say the man then went into cardiac arrest. Officers performed CPR, but the man died at the hospital.

The man's name has not yet been released.