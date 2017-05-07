Senate Republicans to Draft New Health Care Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Trump is urging the U.S. Senate to get a health care bill passed, even as the Republican-controlled Senate says the plan passed this week by the House will never get through.

On Sunday, a prominent Republican governor and some GOP senators joined a chorus of critics over the House plan, some even saying that bill is dead on arrival in the Senate, as NBC's Jennifer Johnson reports.

President Trump took to Twitter on Sunday, posting, "Republican senators will not let the American people down!"

But the Senate Republicans who say the House bill is dead and a 13-member group is working on a new plan.

"The House bill is not going to come before us. The Senate is starting from scratch. We're going to draft our own bill. We're going to take the time to do it right," said Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Republicans are already getting heat from worried constituents, and Congressman Tom Reed got an earful at a town hall on Saturday. The White House says those with pre-existing conditions who were protected under Obamacare shouldn't worry.

"Nobody wants folks who have a preexisting illness or injury not to be covered. We want to make certain that we can do with a lower price and broader choice for patients," said Tom Price, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

But even some Republican governors are concerned, as this bill eliminates Medicaid expansion.

"They give you about three or four thousand dollars, a tax credit of three or four thousand dollars to buy health insurance," said Governor John Kasich. "What do you think you can buy for three or four thousand dollars? Do you know what the deductible will be on that?"

Twenty-two major health care groups including the American Medical Association have come out against the House plan.

Senate Republicans won't put a timeline on how long it will take to draft their own health care bill, but some say it could be months.