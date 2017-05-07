The Insiders: May 7th Edition, Part 1

Posted 9:00 am, May 7, 2017, by

DES MOINES, Iowa  --  The Insiders panel consisting of Jimmy Centers--Vice President of Strategic Communications at Cornerstone Public Affairs--and Sean Bagniewski--chairman of the Polk County Democrats--discusses Governor Branstad's plans to take over as U.S. Ambassador to China and when Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds will take on the governor's responsibilities.