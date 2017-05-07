DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Polk County Democrats will hold their spring dinner at Forte in Des Moines on Sunday night. The panel discusses this event as well as current political leaders and the split between candidates' supporters within the Democratic party.
The Insiders: May 7th Edition, Part 3
-
The Insiders: April 2nd Edition, Part 3
-
The Insiders: April 23rd Edition, Part 2
-
The Insiders: April 30th Edition, Part 1
-
The Insiders: May 7th Edition, Part 2
-
The Insiders: April 2nd Edition, Part 2
-
-
Insiders with Dave Price: February 19th, 2017 Part Two
-
The Insiders: April 23rd Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: April 9th Edition, Part 1
-
The Insiders: April 9th Edition, Part 3
-
The Insiders: April 16th Edition, Quick Six
-
-
The Insiders: April 23rd Edition, Part 3
-
The Insiders: April 9th Edition, Part 4
-
Insiders with Dave Price: February 19th, 2017