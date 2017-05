Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- There are currently no flood worries in central Iowa, and the Army Corps of Engineers wants to keep it that way.

After a couple of rainy weeks, the Army Corps announced on Monday it is increasing the outflow at the Saylorville and Red Rock reservoirs.

Saylorville is currently four feet deeper than the Corps' target level and Red Rock is five feet above target.

The Army Corps says it is lowering the levels now to make sure things don't get out of hand if this summer turns into a wet one.