Arraignment Set For "Bachelor" Star Chris Soules in Fatal Hit-And-Run

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — A Buchanan County judge says there is enough evidence to warrant a trial for Chris Soules in the hit-and-run death of Kenny Mosher last month.

An arraignment date of May 23, 2017 was announced Monday morning for Soules. He is charged with one count of Leaving the Scene of a Fatality Accident. Soules is accused of hitting a tractor driven by Mosher on April 24th. Mosher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soules called 911 from the scene of the accident and admitted to a dispatcher that he hit Mosher’s tractor. However Soules was no longer at the scene when authorities arrived. He was arrested hours after the accident at his home after authorities obtained an arrest warrant. Court documents show open alcohol containers were found in Soules’ vehicle at the scene of the crash.

Soules’ attorneys claim that the fact he made the 911 call proves he did stay at the scene after the accident. Prosecutors, though, say he did not stay long enough to meet requirements under state law.