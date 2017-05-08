× Certification Classes Scheduled for Firefighters Affected by Inaccurate Test Scores

IOWA — The State Fire Marshal’s office is scheduling four free classes next month for firefighters to retake a fire certification class that was improperly scored by a former employee.

The classes will be held June 10th, 11th, 24th, and 25th in Ames for firefighters to acquire their Instructor I certification.

More than 2,000 Iowa firefighters previously took the course and were told they passed, until it was discovered an employee was intentionally misscoring the tests.

John McPhee has pled guilty to felony misconduct in office. He will be sentenced on May 24th and faces up to five years in prison.