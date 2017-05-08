× Des Moines Police Investigating City’s 13th Homicide of 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead and a woman is in custody on the South side of Des Moines in what police confirm is the 13th homicide of 2017.

Police were called to the 7200 block of SW 17th Street at 1:03pm on a report of a domestic disturbance. Inside the home they found an adult male dead. A woman at the scene was taken into custody.

Police aren’t saying how the man died. His name and the name of the suspect have not been released. Several people were inside the home at the time of the homicide. One of those people called 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.