× Funeral Services Monday for Slain Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Over the weekend hundreds of people came out to pay their respects to a western Iowa deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

The line for Pottawattamie County Deputy Mark Burbridge’s public visitation formed even before the Council Bluffs’ funeral home where the service was being held opened at 8:00 Sunday morning.

Community members also left condolences at the sheriff’s office. Balloons, handwritten notes, and flowers all covered a deputy’s vehicle parked outside.

One woman who never met the deputy said she felt overwhelmed with the show of support.

“He wasn’t anybody that I knew, but when I read the cards, saw the flowers, and then you obviously see the casket with the flag draped over it. It actually brought a tear to my eye,” said Vickie Rudin.

Authorities say escaped inmate Wesley Correa-Carmenaty fatally shot the deputy and wounded another before officers apprehended him.

Burbridge’s funeral is being held Monday at 10 a.m.