Iowa Conservation Week Official

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Governor Terry Branstad and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey were at an Iowa State University field test farm in Madrid, Iowa on Thursday. They looked at saturated buffers and bioreactors.

At the event, Branstad signed a proclamation recognizing Iowa Soil and Water Conservation Week.

Leah Maass, a fifth generation farmer at the event, says buffer strips have helped on her farm. It protects her equipment from streams and erosion and also adds a more wildlife.

She says it's good to see Iowa's leaders encouraging soil and water conservation, "We've got wonderful programs, it just takes time to figure out the government part with the realistic part, so it's good to have them on board."