New Alcohol Law to be Signed Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Terry Branstad will sign into law a bill updating Iowa’s alcohol laws Tuesday.

House File 607 allows native distilleries to sell their products by the glass to customers at their facilities and to sell nine bottles per person. Right now, they are limited to two.

The bill also eliminates the requirement for brewpubs to route the beer they pour into growlers through a wholesale distributor.

Finally, the bill allows breweries to serve wine by the glass at their taprooms.

Branstad will sign the bill Tuesday afternoon at the Iowa Distilling Company in Cumming.