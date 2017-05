Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The North girls soccer team is 5-4 on the season. For many teams that would be just an average start, but the Polar Bears are ecstatic.

You see, coming in to the season North had lost 76 straight games, 5 straight years of losing. During those 5 years the Polar Bears only scored 5 goals. This year they're burning up the nets, scoring 41 goals in 9 games.

The Polar Bears are led by 3A's leading scorer Sophomore Vanessa Perez, who has scored 25 goals.