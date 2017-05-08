Owners of Dead Rabbit Seek Legal Assistance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In April, a giant rabbit died on a United Airlines flight heading to Kansas City.

The owners, who live in Des Moines, are now seeking legal assistance because United has not done anything for them. Attorneys for Simon the rabbit's owners say United is responsible for one third of airline animal deaths.

Simon's owners now want to know why the animal was cremated without their consent, among other questions they would like to have answered.

"I feel like we were mistreated after the fact. We purchased the rabbit, the rabbit passed away, we don’t know how, we don't know why," said Brian Bergdale, who is part of the group that bought Simon.

Officials believe Simon couldn't withstand changing temperatures while stowed in cargo.

“For the full investigation, documents, and asking for an independent investigation, and to reassess their polices with respect to transporting animals," said Guy Cook of Grefe & Sidney P.L.C.

Lawyers say if United doesn't cooperate within the next week, further legal action will be taken.