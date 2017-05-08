× Pilot Parking Program Approved for East Village

DES MOINES, Iowa — Changes are coming for the metered parking in the East Village.

City officials have laid out a pilot program to increase the price of parking per hour.

Right now, it’s 60 cents per hour to park at a meter in the East Village. The pilot program will double that rate to $1.25 per hour.

In addition to raising the price, the duration will also be cut from 10 hours maximum to 2 hours.

The pilot program won’t go into effect until October, but city council member Joe Gatto says they should have done this sooner.

“This will help the businesses not hinder it, and I think we need to be aware of that. It’s not an additional revenue source, and I’d choose not to look at that that way. I’d choose that this is going to increase revenues for the folks in the East Village, the business owners,” said Gatto.

The pilot program will run for one year and if the city likes the findings, we could see a parking program like this implemented throughout downtown.