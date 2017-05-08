Police Identify Victim, Charges Filed in Des Moines Homicide

Anthony Hartman (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Police have now identified the man who was killed in Des Moines on Monday afternoon.

Officers found 49-year-old Anthony Hartman dead inside a residence when they responded to a report of a shooting around 1:03 p.m.

Police say 29-year-old Sera Alexander, Hartman’s step-daughter, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to the homicide.

Investigators say it does not appear that Hartman was a threat to Alexander at the time of the incident. Alexander will soon be booked into the Polk County Jail.

This is the 13th homicide of 2017 in Des Moines.

