Regents Consider Another Tuition Increase for State Universities

URBANDALE, Iowa- The Iowa Board of Regents conducted an initial hearing and reading of a proposed 3% increase for in-state undergraduate residents. That’s added to a 2% increase passed by the Regents last December. The increases became necessary after State lawmakers cut the regent budget by $30 million dollars.

“This personally, this $358 increase in tuition for me is still extra hours I have to work, extra things I have to do to make sure that I can pay that.. more loans that I have to take out..it’s very detrimental,” said Jamal White, a UNI student who is from St. Charles. “We do resonate with the tuition increase, but I think that us making this decision in the rush manner is still a disservice to the students.”

The Regents heard from students from other schools via phone, as well as University Presidents.

“These additional dollars will allow us to hire and or retain top faculty, and make progress on lowering our student to faculty ratio which remains one of the highest among the regents institutions,” said Ben Allen, who is serving as Interim President with the departure of Steven Leath. “The modest state tuition increases and lagging state support, has made it very difficult to maintain the high quality experience that our students expect and deserve, the state’s decision to simply reduce our appropriation has only made this challenge more difficult.”

The Board of Regents will vote on the increase at their June meeting at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.