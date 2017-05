× Road Rage Incident Puts One Driver in Hospital

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in Black Hawk County are investigating a road rage incident that sent one person to the hospital.

A semi-truck driver and another driver got out of their vehicles at a stop sign. During an altercation, the truck driver was stabbed in the back. The suspect then left in a white or silver four-door Kia with Minnesota plates.

The truck driver is expected to recover.