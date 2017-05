× Seymour Getting Money from State of Iowa After Devastating Tornado

SEYMOUR, Iowa — The State of Iowa is coming to the assistance of the town of Seymour.

The town was hit by an EF2 tornado in March.

On Monday, the State Executive Council agreed to loan the city nearly $285,000.

Mayor Caleb Housh says more than 25 homes were destroyed or damaged and many homeowners were uninsured or under-insured. Housh says the city wants to clean up the properties and hopes people will rebuild on them.