Thousands Grieve Loss of ‘Hero’ Sheriff’s Deputy

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- An Iowa sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty was laid to rest Monday.

Family, friends and thousands of members of law enforcement from around the country attended the funeral of 43-year-old Deputy Mark Burbridge.

The funeral was held at the MidAmerican Center in Council Bluffs.

Law enforcement officers from around the state and country packed the center to pay their final respects. Gov. Terry Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds also attended.

Burbridge served with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office for 12 years and was killed last week during the escape of an inmate.

He is the 187th peace officer from Iowa to die in the line of duty.

Burbridge leaves behind a wife and three children.

“He was your hero when he was wearing that badge and uniform, but he was our hero everyday, whether he was in a uniform or not. We love you so, so much dad,” Burbridge’s daughter said during the service.

Both Burbridge and fellow deputy, 59-year-old Pat Morgan, were shot after inmate Wesley Correa-Carmenaty grabbed one of the officer`s guns and shot the pair. Morgan was rushed to the hospital following the incident and expected to make a full recovery.

A memorial fund has been set up to assist the family of Deputy Burbridge. Donations can be made at any Treynor State Bank location in care of the Mark Burbridge Memorial Fund.