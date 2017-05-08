WATCH: Davenport Soldier’s Emotional Reunion with Family After One Year Apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Last week was perfect for a night out at the ballpark and a surprise family reunion.

U.S. Army Engineer Jake Conger had not seen his family for an entire year, and decided to surprise them at Modern Woodman Park in Davenport when he finally arrived back in the country. WQAD's Elizabeth Wadas was there for the emotional reunion.

"I can't wait. I really cant," said Conger, as he waited to surprise his family.

He is offered his first beer in 11 months, but the best is yet to come as the big reveal draws closer.

"I keep telling myself I'm not gonna cry," he said.

But he did, as he finally hugged his three kids for the first time in almost a year. It was a grand slam that left the soldier speechless. Instead of only speaking over the phone, the family was once again together in person.

Specialist Conger served the last year in Afghanistan on his second tour of duty.