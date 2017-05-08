× Yankees and Cubs Make History with MLB Record

CHICAGO, Illinois — Sunday night was record-setting in the world of Major League Baseball.

The Yankees and Cubs set a record for the most combined strikeouts, throwing a total of 48 strikes. The previous record of 43 strikeouts was set in a game between the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics in 1971.

Sunday’s game was also was the first inter-league game to go 18 innings and the longest in game time on a Sunday night, spanning six hours and five minutes.

The Yankees beat the Cubs 5-4.