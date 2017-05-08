Yankees and Cubs Make History with MLB Record

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 08: Austin Romine #27 of the New York Yankees strikes out against the Chicago Cubs during the 17th inning on May 8, 2017 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. The strike out was forty fourth of the game breaking the MLB record for strikeouts in a game. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - MAY 08: Austin Romine #27 of the New York Yankees strikes out against the Chicago Cubs during the 17th inning on May 8, 2017 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. The strike out was forty fourth of the game breaking the MLB record for strikeouts in a game. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, Illinois — Sunday night was record-setting in the world of Major League Baseball.
The Yankees and Cubs set a record for the most combined strikeouts, throwing a total of 48 strikes. The previous record of 43 strikeouts was set in a game between the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics in 1971.
Sunday’s game was also was the first inter-league game to go 18 innings and the longest in game time on a Sunday night, spanning six hours and five minutes.
The Yankees beat the Cubs 5-4.